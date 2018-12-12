SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged nearly two months after a 73-year-old crossing guard who died after being struck while directing traffic outside a South Carolina elementary school.
State troopers say 27-year-old Kenneth Sullivan was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony leaving the scene of a death, driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Authorities say Emma Taylor was hit outside Jesse Boyd Elementary School in Spartanburg on Oct. 30. She died eight days later.
School officials say some students saw Taylor get hit, but no children were hurt.
Taylor had been working as a crossing guard for a decade and had received an award as South Carolina Outstanding Crossing Guard of the Year several years ago.
It wasn’t known if Sullivan had a lawyer.