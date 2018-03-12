MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Police say one suspect was caught and another escaped after a failed smash-and-grab robbery at a mall jewelry store in Southern California.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says the suspects used hammers to break glass display cases Monday afternoon at the Fredric H. Rubel store in the Shops at Mission Viejo mall.
City News Service says the pair fled before they could grab any loot.
Officials say one suspect was arrested at the mall. The other ran off and could not be found during a search of the area.
No injuries were reported.