AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say they’ve made an arrest in a cold case involving alleged sex crimes committed two decades ago.
Placer County sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Scott says investigators re-interviewed the victim in recent weeks and were able to build a case against Jeffrey Eugene Brown.
The 49-year-old Gridley resident was arrested Feb. 22 and held in lieu of $2.52 million bail. It wasn’t known Sunday if Brown has an attorney.
The Sacramento Bee reports the crimes took place in the 1990s and involved a single victim younger than 14.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Report: Washington state home to one of the largest cells of notorious white supremacist group WATCH
- NRA responds to boycott movement after United and Delta cut ties
- KFC scrambles its name as it issues a 3-letter apology for its U.K. chicken crisis
___
Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com