AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say they’ve made an arrest in a cold case involving alleged sex crimes committed two decades ago.

Placer County sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Scott says investigators re-interviewed the victim in recent weeks and were able to build a case against Jeffrey Eugene Brown.

The 49-year-old Gridley resident was arrested Feb. 22 and held in lieu of $2.52 million bail. It wasn’t known Sunday if Brown has an attorney.

The Sacramento Bee reports the crimes took place in the 1990s and involved a single victim younger than 14.

