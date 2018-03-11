SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after his SUV struck four people on a sidewalk outside a Northern California pizza shop.
Police say all four victims suffered significant but not life-threatening injuries in the crash early Sunday in Santa Rosa north of San Francisco.
The Press-Democrat says the suspect abandoned the SUV and ran from the scene. A police dog helped officers find him hiding in bushes nearby.
The man was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving and felony hit-and-run.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Once silent, Stormy Daniels speaks loudly with lawsuit targeting Trump
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
- Gunman in California vet center killings was former patient VIEW