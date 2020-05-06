Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Around the world in photos as restrictions ease but social distancing continues Originally published May 6, 2020 at 1:23 pm Around the world in photos as restrictions ease but social distancing continuesBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photo gallery: Coronavirus lockdowns ease, precautions remain across a wary world Images from around the world: People wear masks while working, shopping, even protesting Photos as coronavirus grips the world, April 30: Mourning, testing, and yearning for a return to normalcy Related Stories Virus won’t nix release of July bar exam materials to states Iowa man arrested in 1990s killings in Tennessee and Wyoming Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.