Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Around the world in photos as coronavirus measures continue Originally published April 22, 2020 at 10:50 am Around the world in photos as coronavirus measures continueBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of coronavirus’ effects around the world: going home, staying home, preparing for Ramadan Scenes from a pandemic: Around the world, masks worn amid tragedy and attempts at normalcy Photos of the day: A world lends support, grieves, seeks comfort in rituals Related Stories Second lawsuit filed in West Virginia VA hospital deaths Pelosi retreats on House proxy voting during virus pandemic Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff More on the coronavirus outbreak Live: News updates from Seattle and around the world, Wednesday Trump says Harvard must pay back relief money CDC confirms California deaths weeks earlier than in Kirkland Americans drinking while working at home in pandemic Full coronavirus news and resources page Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.