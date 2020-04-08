NationNation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotographyWorld Around the world in photos as coronavirus continues its spread Originally published April 8, 2020 at 11:59 am Around the world in photos as coronavirus continues its spreadBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Around the world in photos as coronavirus spreads Photos on April 6, 2020, as the world and the nation confront coronavirus Photo gallery: World battles coronavirus with masks, checkpoints and splashes of art Related Stories AP FACT CHECK: Trump skews truth on lending aid, virus risk Outcry over racial data grows as virus slams black Americans Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Explore the news of the day with these images. As the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to lead the news worldwide, you can read more Seattle Times stories and coverage from elsewhere on our website. More on the coronavirus outbreak Live: News updates from Seattle and around the world, Wednesday How delays and unheeded warnings hindered New York’s virus fight Should you cancel your vacation plans? Virus toll in NYC tops 9/11, while Wuhan ends lockdown Full coronavirus news and resources page Related Stories AP FACT CHECK: Trump skews truth on lending aid, virus risk April 8, 2020 Outcry over racial data grows as virus slams black Americans April 8, 2020 Saudi officials announce Yemen cease-fire amid pandemic April 8, 2020 First lady spreads Easter cheer to workers during pandemic April 8, 2020 More Photo Galleries Around the world in photos as coronavirus spreads Photos on April 6, 2020, as the world and the nation confront coronavirus Photo gallery: World battles coronavirus with masks, checkpoints and splashes of art Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.