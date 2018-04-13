LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’s good, but not great, following heart surgery.
The 70-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor on Thursday released a short video on Twitter updating his condition and thanking people for the support.
Schwarzenegger says he’s feeling better, but he’s “not great yet.” He was seated at a chessboard, which he says he uses to freshen his mind and memory.
Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled heart procedure on March 29. A pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced.
He was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on April 6.