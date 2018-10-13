Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. Army reservist accused of running a sex trafficking enterprise in North Carolina has been convicted by a federal jury.

The Department of Justice said in a news release Friday that 29-year-old Xaver M. Boston of Charlotte was found guilty of six counts of sex trafficking and one related charge.

The news release says Boston served in the U.S. Army as a reserve military policeman.

Prosecutors say Boston’s four victims were all struggling with opioid addictions, and he promised them drugs and a place to live. They say he then advertised them for prostitution, collected the proceeds for himself and used drugs to coerce them.

Boston is in custody and will be sentenced later. Each sex trafficking charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

