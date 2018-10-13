CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. Army reservist accused of running a sex trafficking enterprise in North Carolina has been convicted by a federal jury.
The Department of Justice said in a news release Friday that 29-year-old Xaver M. Boston of Charlotte was found guilty of six counts of sex trafficking and one related charge.
The news release says Boston served in the U.S. Army as a reserve military policeman.
Prosecutors say Boston’s four victims were all struggling with opioid addictions, and he promised them drugs and a place to live. They say he then advertised them for prostitution, collected the proceeds for himself and used drugs to coerce them.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- No winning Mega Millions ticket, jackpot now $654 million
- Official: Searchers find body in hurricane-stricken town WATCH
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I stepped over the line' with women
- Woman with 'emotional support squirrel' removed from plane
- Lawsuit: Man convicted after mother rejected 'dirty cop'
Boston is in custody and will be sentenced later. Each sex trafficking charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.