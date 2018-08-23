The Silver Star is a rare honor that recognizes singular acts of valor and heroism in combat.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Special Forces team leader who was singled out in a Pentagon investigation for blame after a deadly ambush in Niger in October has been recommended for one of the military’s highest valor awards, officials said.

In an internal Special Operations Command report submitted last week, Army commanders recommended that the soldier, Capt. Michael Perozeni, receive a Silver Star — a rare honor that recognizes singular acts of valor and heroism in combat. The recognition is at odds with the public conclusions of an Africa Command report released in May that said Perozeni was one of the central figures in a mission gone wrong, while not directly attributing any blame to senior leadership.

Military officials have said that both narratives — that Perozeni filed a misleading mission plan before the operation but then showed gallantry during the ambush — are true. Together, they are part of the debate about a Pentagon shadow war in which four U.S. soldiers died while on a murky mission in West Africa.

Army leaders must now make a difficult decision about which of those two story lines will prevail.

Perozeni is one of five soldiers from Operational Detachment-Alpha Team 3212 who are being considered for a Silver Star. Three others have been recommended for the Distinguished Service Cross, the Army’s second-highest award, according to two Defense Department officials who are familiar with the report and described it on condition of anonymity.

The award recommendations were delivered to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis this past Friday.

They sharply contrast with findings by the Africa Command that seized on missteps by junior officers before an unprepared and poorly equipped 11-man team and 30 Nigerien soldiers headed into western Niger’s desert scrub in search of a local insurgent leader, Doundoun Cheffou. Critics said the findings glossed over blame for senior commanders who had ordered the mission.

Of the four U.S. soldiers killed in the Oct. 4 mission, Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright and Sgt. La David Johnson are being considered for the Distinguished Service Cross, according to the two Defense Department officials. The other two soldiers — Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson and Staff Sgt. Bryan Black — have been recommended for the Silver Star.

Maj. Sheryll Klinkel, a Pentagon spokeswoman, would not comment on which soldier might receive which award.

Four Nigerien soldiers and a military translator also were killed in the ambush.

One Defense Department official noted it was doubtful that Perozeni could be considered for the honor if his misleading mission plan had been a significant error or had led to the deadly attack.

The attack outside the village of Tongo Tongo, in western Niger, led to the largest American loss of lives during combat in Africa since the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” debacle in Somalia.