SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Twelve Georgia Army National Guardsmen have returned after spending six weeks in Puerto Rico assisting with disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Maria and Irma.
The Savannah Morning News reports that the members of the Bravo Company of the 1st Battalion, 169th General Support Aviation Regiment that landed at Hunter Army Airfield on Monday focused on projects to help restore power and running water while on the island.
The group used their two CH-47 Chinook helicopters to sling-load 50 electrical towers that would help support power lines and to transport 1-ton sandbags to reinforce the base of the severely damaged Guajataca Dam.
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mark Morris, a pilot, said he observed Puerto Rico’s infrastructure improve over the six weeks, and commended the hospitality of the residents of the U.S. territory.
___
Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com