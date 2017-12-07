FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army is investigating after a soldier was critically injured during a training exercise.

Officials at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia said in a news release the incident happened Wednesday night during “live fire” training — meaning soldiers were firing weapons using real ammunition. The soldier was hospitalized in critical condition.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson declined Thursday to say how the soldier was injured. He said the soldier is assigned to the Fort Stewart-based 3rd Infantry Division but would not provide further details, citing the open Army investigation.

Fort Stewart is located roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah. It is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.