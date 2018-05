RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Three South Dakota Army National Guard soldiers are back home after serving nine months in Romania and Bulgaria.

The firefighter soldiers with the Rapid City-based 216th Engineer Detachment returned home Wednesday. They had gone overseas last year to support U.S. and international operations in Europe.

It was the second mobilization since 9/11 for the 216th, which served in Iraq from December 2003 to June 2005.