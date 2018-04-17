BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers will start an emergency dredging on a Long Island inlet to remove leftover sand from nor’easters.
Newsday reports U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin announced the emergency dredging of Moriches Inlet on Tuesday. The inlet connects Moriches Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.
Officials say winter storms left about 300,000 cubic yards of sand in the inlet. It has caused dangerous boating conditions.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer says the project will cost $18 million. Schumer says there’s not enough money in the Corps’ work plan budget to fund the entire budget.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
The Corps says it will coordinate with state and federal agencies to get funding and determine permits.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com