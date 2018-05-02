INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State Police say the back doors of a Brinks armored truck swung open along a highway in Indianapolis, sending cash falling onto the highway’s lanes.
Sgt. John Perrine says the truck lost some of its cargo along Interstate 70 about 9 a.m. Wednesday when the truck’s back doors opened up. Officers remained at the scene about 90 minutes later collecting the money along I-70, near Sam Jones Expressway on the city’s southwest side.
The Indianapolis Star reports state troopers are investigating the incident and also looking into tips about motorists who stopped along the highway to pick up some of the cash.
Perrine says anyone who picked up some of the money can be charged with theft and he urged them to contact State Police to return the money.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com