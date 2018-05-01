YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s parliament is set to vote for a new prime minister following two weeks of protests which pushed a long-time leader to resign.
Serzh Sargsyan who ruled Armenia as president for 10 years before moving into the premier’s office resigned last month. The opposition in the Caucasus Mountains country saw Sargsyan’s move into the prime minister’s chair as an attempt to stay in power indefinitely.
Protest leader Nikol Pashinian has been nominated to become prime minister by the country’s major opposition factions.
He and his supporters have already vowed to resume mass protests if parliament fails to vote for him.
