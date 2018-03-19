CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Riding on its historic men’s basketball upset, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County is seeking to fetch related trademarks.

Attorney Darren Heitner consulted with athletic director Tim Hall before filing an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for “UMBC Retrievers,” ”Retriever Nation” and “16 over 1.”

He told The Baltimore Sun the school wanted “to be proactive as its athletics brand became the most talked about topic in the world.”

The Retrievers catapulted into the national consciousness with their victory Friday over the University of Virginia, the first time a 16-seed had defeated a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Although UMBC fell to Kansas State on Sunday, its bookstore had already notched as many online orders as the total for all of last year.

