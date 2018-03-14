HORACE, N.D. (AP) — An armed standoff in the Horace area southwest of Fargo ended peacefully.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gun went into a home about 5 a.m. Tuesday and threatened another man and woman whom he knew.

The homeowners were able to escape, and the man who threatened them remained inside the home.

The 51-year-old man was arrested without incident about 10 a.m., on charges including terrorizing and felonious restraint. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

During the standoff, some area residents were evacuated by law enforcement and others were told to stay inside their homes.