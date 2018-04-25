GRAFTON, N.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a man accused of holding hostages at a home in Grafton and threatening to kill them and police.

Officers were called to a mobile home on the city’s east side about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a domestic incident involving an armed man. KFGO reports the 31-year-old held police at bay for several hours.

The regional SWAT team, along with negotiators, were called for assistance. The suspect eventually surrendered without harming anyone.

He’s being held in the Walsh County Correctional Center.

