JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau police are looking for a suspected shoplifter who threatened employees with a knife.
Employees of Juneau’s Home Depot store told police they tried to stop a man who left the store with $400 in unpaid merchandise.
As employees struggled with the man, a customer grabbed the suspect and tried to hold him.
The witnesses said the man pulled out a knife, threatened to stab the employees and the customer, ran off and fled in a blue pickup.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Store employees identified a second man who has been with the suspect.
The second man was found with unpaid items underneath his clothing. He was charged with concealment of merchandise.