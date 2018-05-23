JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau police are looking for a suspected shoplifter who threatened employees with a knife.

Employees of Juneau’s Home Depot store told police they tried to stop a man who left the store with $400 in unpaid merchandise.

As employees struggled with the man, a customer grabbed the suspect and tried to hold him.

The witnesses said the man pulled out a knife, threatened to stab the employees and the customer, ran off and fled in a blue pickup.

Store employees identified a second man who has been with the suspect.

The second man was found with unpaid items underneath his clothing. He was charged with concealment of merchandise.