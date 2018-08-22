ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Arlington National Cemetery has been evacuated as authorities respond to a bomb threat.
The cemetery said on its social media pages late Wednesday morning that all families, visitors and employees had been evacuated safely from public buildings and work areas. The threat was being investigated.
The cemetery says it will be closed to the public for the rest of the day, but open for funeral attendees and family pass holders.
No further details were immediately available.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii VIEW
- Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency WATCH
- Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme VIEW
- Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Hundreds of thousands of service members, veterans and their families have been laid to rest in the cemetery just outside the nation’s capital.