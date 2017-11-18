FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A Fort Smith native fulfilled her New Year’s resolution to set a world record.

Lindsay Scott, a resident of Farmington who is originally from Fort Smith, succeeded in setting the record for the fastest time to put on and take off a scuba wetsuit. Her attempt to do so took place in the HPER Building at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville on Nov. 5.

Scott said her goal was to put on and take off the wetsuit in under 60 seconds, according to an article previously published in the Times Record . She would also give herself three tries to achieve her goal during the attempt. After doing a practice run to make sure she and the officials present knew exactly what the attempt was going to look like, she succeeded in one try. Her recorded time is 43.13 seconds.

“I’m so tickled with myself, actually,” Scott said. “I’m very pleased, but more than that, I am surprised, and really, really grateful at the outpouring of support that I have received throughout this entire process. There were way more people that showed up (Sunday) than I expected, so it was just really nice.”

Scott said in addition to spectators, there were several officials at the event.

“As far as the university’s guidelines, there had to be two lifeguards there, and then for Guinness (World Records) guidelines, I had two timekeepers,” Scott said. “I had two independent witnesses, three actually, that were attorneys, police officers. I had two other witnesses. I had two scuba experts just to verify the equipment hadn’t been tampered with and to make sure that I put it on to, quote, ‘intended standards.'”

A professional photographer and videographer was present as well, Scott said.

One of the people who helped Scott prepare was her roommate, Lisa Jansen. Jansen said she and Scott practiced about two months leading up to the event.

?It just really came down to she figured out that she needed somebody to count out the time loud to her so she doesn’t have to look at the timer,” Jansen said. “And so that’s just really was my biggest role, just to count down the clock so she knew where she was at, and I guess just, on a daily basis, keeping her calm.”

Jansen said she also counted out the time for Scott during the event, although she was not an official timekeeper. She is proud of Scott for setting the record.

Although Scott succeeded in achieving her goal, she said there is still work to do to ensure her effort is accepted by Guinness World Records.

“I think putting the wetsuit on and off was really the easiest part,” Scott said. “It’s been all the paperwork leading up to this, and now, organizing and submitting all the paperwork afterward, I think really that’s what is difficult and time-consuming. So now that it’s finished, I have to collect all the witness statements. I have to verify everything. I have to label and organize and then submit to Guinness, and wait for them to review it, which could take up to three months.”

Scott said she plans to submit all the necessary materials by the end of this month. She should hear back from Guinness World Records by the end of February.

