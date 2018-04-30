CENTRAL CITY, Ark. (AP) — A woman in northwest Arkansas alleges she was harassed after filing a request for information under the Freedom of Information Act.
The Southwest Times Record reports that Central City City Councilwoman Tonya Fagan filed a request with the city’s Water Department in February. Fagan says she wanted a copy of all checks made last year to Central City Mayor Chuck Wallace and his sons, Terry and Dwayne Wallace. The mayor is also the city’s water superintendent.
Fagan says she reported harassment to multiple departments after Central City Police Chief Dale Teague visited her at her residence. She alleges Teague came to her home to get a copy of the documents she was given as a result of her information request.
Teague declined to comment saying the incident is under investigation.
___
Information from: Southwest Times Record, http://www.swtimes.com/