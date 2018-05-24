Share story

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas woman has been arrested on a capital murder warrant in the hammer beating death of her 81-year-old grandmother.

A Benton County Circuity Court judge set a $750,000 bond Wednesday after finding probable cause to hold 26-year-old Andrea Lea Wilson pending the filing of a formal charge.

The defense attorney for Wilson hasn’t returned a phone call seeking comment.

Wilson is suspected in the death of Ruby Ross of Pea Ridge, whose body was found May 16 in bed in her home.

An affidavit in the case says an autopsy found that Ross was struck at least four times in the head with a hammer and that a bloody hammer was found on her property.

