BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas woman is being held on $750,000 bail after being arrested on a capital murder warrant in the hammer-beating death of her 81-year-old grandmother.

A Benton County Circuity Court judge set bond Wednesday after finding probable cause to hold 26-year-old Andrea Lea Wilson pending the filing of a formal charge.

The defense attorney for Wilson did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Wilson is suspected in the death of 81-year-old Ruby Ross of Pea Ridge, whose body was found May 16 in bed in her home.

An affidavit in the case says an autopsy found that Ross was struck at least four times in the head with a hammer and that a bloody hammer was found on her property.