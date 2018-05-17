CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A prosecutor says he won’t lift speed-trap sanctions against a small town in north-central Arkansas because of what he calls a level of past abuse of police power.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Luke Ferguson’s Wednesday decision means the sanctions will remain in effect through the end of the year for Damascus.

A former prosecutor ordered the sanctions last year after finding the town was operating an illegal speed trap. The sanctions prohibit Damascus police from patrolling U.S. Highway 65 or Arkansas 124, both of which run through the town of fewer than 400 residents.

Ferguson says he based his decision on what he calls an abuse of police power and on the town’s lack of oversight.

City Attorney Beau Wilcox says the sanctions prevent Damascus police from stopping those legitimately violating traffic laws.

