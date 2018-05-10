Share story

By
The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a Little Rock high school teacher on charges stemming from years-long sexual abuse of two children decades ago.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that police arrested Hall High School teacher Donald Moore Tuesday night. Moore faces charges that include rape, incest and sexual indecency with a child.

The 56-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting one victim at age 4 until 15 between 1985 and 1996. The police report also alleges Moore sexually assaulted a second victim at age 4 until 17 between 1991 and 2004.

The Little Rock School District says Moore has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Records show Moore was being held Wednesday in lieu of $250,000 bond at the Pulaski County jail. Jail records don’t immediately list an attorney.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

The Associated Press