LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a Little Rock high school teacher on charges stemming from years-long sexual abuse of two children decades ago.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that police arrested Hall High School teacher Donald Moore Tuesday night. Moore faces charges that include rape, incest and sexual indecency with a child.

The 56-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting one victim at age 4 until 15 between 1985 and 1996. The police report also alleges Moore sexually assaulted a second victim at age 4 until 17 between 1991 and 2004.

The Little Rock School District says Moore has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Records show Moore was being held Wednesday in lieu of $250,000 bond at the Pulaski County jail. Jail records don’t immediately list an attorney.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com