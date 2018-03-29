LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas State University spokesman says two contacts to expand the university’s football stadium will be revised after the school’s athletics director signed agreements on behalf of the athletics department instead of a supporting nonprofit foundation.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Red Wolves Foundation is paying $29 million to expand the university’s football stadium.

The university’s board of trustees approved a 20-year lease agreement last year that gave the foundation authority to manage the project in exchange for $100 a year in rent for the stadium.

But ASU System spokesman Jeff Hankins says Athletics Director Terry Mohajir “mistakenly used Arkansas State University as a party” when signing the contracts. He says the error is being addressed.

Hankins says the foundation’s bylaws give Mohajir the authority to sign contacts on its behalf.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com