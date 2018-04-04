JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State University is renaming its business college to honor an alumnus who donated $10 million to his alma mater.
The university announced the gift Tuesday from Neil Griffin, who lives in Kerrville, Texas. The 91-year-old World War II veteran graduated from Arkansas State in 1948 with a degree in business administration.
On Tuesday, ASU’s board of trustees voted unanimously to rename the business college the Neil Griffin College of Business.
According to The Jonesboro Sun , Griffin also committed a gift from his future estate. That, combined with the $10 million, is expected to be the largest individual gift in school history.
The university says the donation will primarily be used for new scholarships, professorships and enhanced funds for college operations.
___
Information from: The Jonesboro Sun, http://www.jonesborosun.com