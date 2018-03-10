LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State police say a 66-year-old Romance man has died in a three-vehicle wreck in Lonoke County.
Police say in a preliminary fatal crash summary that Teddy Allen was killed in the Friday afternoon crash.
The report says a truck attempted to turn west onto State Highway 319 in front of Allen’s SUV and hit the vehicle. The collision caused Allen’s vehicle to bounce off the truck onto the highway and hit a third vehicle that had been stopped at a red light.
The report described road conditions as dry and the weather as clear.
