LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas State Police say two people died in separate crashes on state roads over the weekend.
Police say in preliminary crash summaries that 24-year-old Springdale resident Albert J. Mellow was killed in a crash late Sunday in Benton County. Earlier Sunday evening, 74-year-old Morrilton resident Fred Fetcher was killed in a wreck in Conway County.
Police say Mellow was traveling on U.S.62 when his vehicle crossed the center line, struck the front of a second vehicle, then spun around and struck the front of a third vehicle.
State police say Fletcher was heading west on U.S. 64 when another vehicle traveling eastbound crossed the center line and struck the front of Fletcher’s vehicle.
