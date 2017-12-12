JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State University’s athletics department has received about $10 million in donations to renovate Centennial Bank Stadium.
The Jonesboro Sun reports that a more than $5 million gift from John W. Allison to the Red Wolves Foundation was announced during a Board of Trustees meeting in Jonesboro.
Allison is the founder and chairman of the parent company of Centennial Bank, which currently has naming rights to the football stadium.
Allison’s donation is coupled with a $5 million gift from the bank. The deal extends Centennial’s naming rights agreement through December 2037.
The two gifts will go toward the $29 million planned renovation and expansion of the north end zone at the stadium. Trustees say the expansion will include an athletics facility that co-exists as a football operations building.
Information from: The Jonesboro Sun, http://www.jonesborosun.com