TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — The superintendent of the Genoa Central School District says she’ll meet with sheriff’s deputies to discuss the legal requirements of possibly deputizing and arming employees.

Angela Bryant will meet with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office about ways to tighten security in the southern Arkansas district.

School districts across the U.S. are looking for ways to improve safety measures after last month’s mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead.

Bryant says she’ll discuss with law officials the possibility of employees’ ability to keep a gun locked in their car. She says Arkansas law allows it, but the district doesn’t have a concealed carry policy.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that district officials are also implementing other security measures, including requiring all employees to have badges.

