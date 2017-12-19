LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials at the Arkansas Department of Human Services say more than 80,000 people were removed from the state’s Medicaid rolls in 2017 after new technology and data were used to show they were ineligible for the benefits.

Nearly one-third of those cases involved people who did not report changes of address as required by the state. More than 25,000 people were removed from the program because they were receiving public benefits from more than one state.

DHS says more than 16,000 people were removed because of unreported employment. Others were removed from the program because they were eligible for Medicare, while another 4,100 cases involved inmates who still had Medicaid coverage.

The agency says it will continue the Medicaid review in 2018.