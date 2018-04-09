LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A new state intervention program designed to eliminate Arkansas preschool suspensions and expulsions served almost triple the number of children initially predicted in its first year.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state Department of Human Services’ BehaviorHelp Response System has served nearly 265 children at more than 170 pre-kindergarten centers since 2016.
Federal brochures cite Arkansas as a success story in requiring all publicly funded child-care facilities to seek state intervention before suspending or expelling a child.
A Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education specialist will contact a provider reporting that a student has reached a critical point via the online BehaviorHelp system.
The department found that about 4 percent of the children referred to the program in its first year were expelled after attempting intervention methods.
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com