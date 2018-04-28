West Memphis, Ark. (AP) — An off-duty Arkansas police officer has been fatally shot inside his home.
Forrest City police spokesman Lt. Eric Varner told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the officer was shot inside his apartment at a complex in West Memphis.
The name of the officer was not immediately released.
Capt. Joe Baker, a spokesman for West Memphis police, says it does not appear the officer was the intended target of the shooting and that a group of people were firing shots outside his apartment.
Baker says the officer was struck once in his upper torso by an errant bullet.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com