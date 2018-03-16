LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled that a past false-report conviction disqualifies a police chief from holding the position under state law.
The Thursday decision comes almost a year after Jacksonville Alderman Tara Smith filed a lawsuit challenging Police Chief Geoffrey Herweg’s eligibility for the position.
Herweg pleaded guilty in 2002 to giving a false report to a police officer in Texas. Court records show he was convicted after crashing a car into a home, abandoning the vehicle and lying to police about it being stolen.
The Supreme Court ruling this week cites a section in the state constitution that prevents someone from holding an office of public trust if convicted of an “infamous crime,” including crimes of dishonesty.
Herweg was sworn in April 14, but was benched pending the trial’s outcome.