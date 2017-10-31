LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A group of applicants seeking to open medical marijuana businesses in Arkansas are suing the commission overseeing the proposals.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the lawsuits were anonymously filed last week and placed under seal in Pulaski County. They allege that the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission wrongly assessed hundreds of applications last month when it rejected bids for failing to meet minimum requirements.
The lawsuits seek a temporary restraining order that would force the commission to include the plaintiff’s applications when commissioners begin their final scoring review. They also seek ultimate injunction to keep those applications in the running.
Commission spokesman Scott Hardin says such an order would force the commission to “shut down” its work.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com