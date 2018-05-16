LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A seven-member Arkansas commission has approved pay raises for state government elected officials despite the objections of one official who personally doesn’t want the increase.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Independent Citizens Commission formally approved the 3 percent raises on Tuesday for the state’s constitutional officers, judges, prosecutors and legislators. The Arkansas auditor’s office says the pay bumps will cost the state $1.2 million annually.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has asked the commission to exclude him from the resolution. He also requested for Auditor Andrea Lea to withhold his raise.

Griffin says saving taxpayer money “shouldn’t be this hard.”

A spokesman for Lea says the auditor will still pay Griffin, citing a 2009 opinion that Arkansas must pay elected officials the increased amount set by the commission.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com