HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas highway officials will be reaching out to residents along the proposed path of an expressway extension east of Hot Springs.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation plans to extend the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway from U.S. 70 east of Hot Springs to Fountain Lake. The extension would cover more than five miles.
Some funding will come from a $54.6 million bond issue Garland County voters approved in 2016. Tax collections started last July.
The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record said the highway department will have an open house Feb. 27 at the Fountain Lake School. The agency says it uses these meetings to find out more about the route, including whether it passes unmarked graves or Civil War artifacts.
A final route has not been selected.
Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com