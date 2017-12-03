LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal statistics indicate that significant medication errors are discovered on average in one of every five of the state’s 234 nursing homes.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports federal data indicates that fines were levied in 43 cases since 2013, totaling about $1.3 million.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services defines a significant medication error as one that discomforts or jeopardizes the health of a resident. Inspectors take three factors into account when determining whether a medication error is “significant”: the resident’s condition, the frequency of the error and the type of drug.
Arkansas’ significant error citation rates far surpass those in most other states, and Arkansas is the only state that has ranked in the top three for the percent of errors in each of the past five years.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com