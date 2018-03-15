FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Cleanup at an Arkansas nuclear reactor test site is anticipated to come to a halt by the end of this month because of lack of funding.

University of Arkansas-Fayetteville official Mike Johnson tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that crews are expected to maintain a “periodic” presence at the shuttered Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor after April 1. He says there’s also a plan allowing for a restart with 45 days’ notice to begin removal of the site’s radioactive reactor core.

The university took over ownership of the rural Washington County site after it ceased operations in the 1970s.

University officials have requested $8 million from the federal government that could allow for the project’s completion over the next year. Johnson said Wednesday there’s still a chance that request will come through.

