HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — A jury in west-central Arkansas has sentenced a man to death by lethal injection for the 2015 shooting deaths of his wife and daughter.

The Sentinel-Record reports that 57-year-old Eric Allen Reid was sentenced Tuesday in Garland County District Court. The decision comes after being convicted Friday on two counts of capital murder in the October 2015 deaths of his wife, 57-year-old Laura Reid, and older daughter, 32-year-old Mary Ann Reid.

Eric Reid says he still can’t explain what drove his actions but that he takes “full ownership” of the charges against him.

Reid’s death sentence is the second one to be handed down by a state court in Garland County since the 1950s, after the 2015 sentencing of a Pearcy man for the shooting death of a local woman.

