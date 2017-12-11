VAN BUREN, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man will stand trial in a capital murder case after being accused of beating another man to death with an ax handle.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 36-year-old Randall Jordan is scheduled for trial Tuesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Larry Eugene Jones. Jordan faces a conviction that carries possible death penalty for beating Jones with an ax handle as he slept in his bed in June 2016.

Crawford County reports show Jordan had been living with Jones but was kicked out of Jones’ house. Reports say a woman who was staying at Jones’ house at the time witnessed the attack and contacted Jones’ family members.

Reports say Jones’ son confronted Jordan and drove his father to the hospital. An autopsy report says Jones died from head and brain injuries shortly after.

