HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas police say the U.S. Postal Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to investigate a suspicious device found inside a mailbox.

The Sentinel-Record reports that a 61-year-old Hot Springs resident found the device inside his open mailbox Monday. The Piney Fire Department and the Arkansas State Police bomb disposal unit responded to remove the device.

Garland County Under Sheriff Jason Lawrence describes the device as a glass soda bottle filled with black powder and ball bearings with a material serving as a fuse on top.

Lawrence says the device was taken to another location where a water cannon was used to break it open. The device parts were collected as evidence.

Lawrence says the U.S. Postal Service has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

___

Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com