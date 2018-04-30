MONETT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas man who was being investigated after alleging he tracks Bigfoot for the U.S. government has been arrested on a child porn charge.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 46-year-old Keith Barnes was arrested last week after authorities say they found evidence for a charge of possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says it received an anonymous tip that Barnes possessed child pornography during an impersonation investigation.
The investigation began after people reported seeing Barnes wearing a uniform with a badge and stating he was a cryptozoologist with the Department of the Interior.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
The department says Barnes doesn’t work there and that the job title doesn’t exist.
Barnes is scheduled to appear in court June 18.
___
Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com