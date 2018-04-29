PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Arkansas say a 29-year-old man has been arrested after the body of another man was discovered in a Pine Bluff lake.

Little Rock television station KATV reports that 22-year-old Antonio Bailey was arrested for first-degree murder by police in Pine Bluff. Authorities have identified the victim as 29-year-old Patrick McKenzie of Pine Bluff.

Jefferson County Jail records show that Bailey was being held without bail Sunday.

Pine Bluff police say they found McKenzie’s body on the south side of Lake Saracen on Thursday. A probable cause affidavit says a witness told police McKenzie was shot after an altercation with Bailey.

Prosecutors say McKenzie was shot twice in the shoulder while trying to flee and that Bailey allegedly held McKenzie’s head under the water until he lost consciousness.

