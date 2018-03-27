LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A 32-year-old Arkansas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death and setting fire to their residence while the couple’s adopted son slept.

Authorities say Doyle Levi Ashcraft of Little Rock was arrested Monday for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty, and jail records indicate he was being held on a $1 million bond Tuesday. The records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.

The couple’s 14-year-old adopted son awoke to smoke in the house and tried to alert his parents before fleeing to a neighbor’s house. Authorities later found the body of Ashcraft’s wife, 35-year-old Marjorie Ashcraft.

Doyle Ashcraft was away from the home and claimed he was running an errand. Authorities say he allegedly disabled smoke detectors inside before the fire started.