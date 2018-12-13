FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas linebacker Demetrius Walker has been suspended from the football program after being arrested on drug and weapon charges.

Washington County booking records show the 21-year-old Walker was arrested for delivery of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into jail Wednesday and has a hearing scheduled for Friday. It was unclear if he has a lawyer.

The University of Arkansas said in a statement Thursday that Walker is suspended “indefinitely,” and the school will monitor the case and cooperate with related legal and campus issues.

Walker is a sophomore and played in all 12 Razorback games this season. He finished with 17 tackles, including nine solo stops.

