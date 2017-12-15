LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have put on hold a plan to ban an herbicide that farmers in several states say has drifted on to their crops and caused damage, agreeing with a panel’s recommendation to call on regulators to revise restrictions proposed on the weed killer.

The Arkansas Legislative Council approved a recommendation Friday to delay considering the state Plant Board’s proposal to ban dicamba’s use from April 16 through October 31 next year. The council is the Legislature’s main governing body when lawmakers aren’t in session.

A subcommittee earlier this week asked the Plant Board to look at coming up with a new cutoff date and revising its restrictions and create north and south zones in the state for the ban. Arkansas has received nearly 1,000 complaints about dicamba this year.